November 3, 1934 - May 12, 2021
Janesville, WI - Don P. Najdowski, age 86, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Evansville Manor. He was born in Beloit on November 3, 1934; the son of Paul and Anna (West) Najdowski. Don honorably served our country in the United States Army and worked as a delivery man for the Gardner Bakery for more than 30 years. Don finished his "retirement" working for Northland Equipment in Janesville. Don married Lois (Varble) Najdowski on May 5, 1984 in Madison, Wisconsin and they spent 21 years together before Lois' passing on December 9, 2005. Don was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan and will be remembered fondly as the "Constable" of his neighborhood. Don made friends everywhere he went, and his family will cherish the regular lunches they shared with him. He will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to his four-legged companions.
Don is survived by his children: Jaymi (Jill) Najdowski, Jodie Mender and Jefri (Pam) Najdowski; stepson, Billy Varble; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and many extended members of his family. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois Najdowski; and sisters: Florence Winner and Rosemary Miller.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Military Honors and Committal will immediately follow the service to MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either: The United Way of Janesville, 205 N. Main St. #101, Janesville, WI, 53545 or to Gifts Men's Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, WI, 53548. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com