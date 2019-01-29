Dolores "Tootie" Deutscher

October 12, 1929 - January 26, 2019

Belleville, WI -- Dolores A. (Grebel) "Tootie" Deutscher, age 89, of Belleville, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1929, in Janesville, the daughter of Harold and Bessie (Bienash) Stark. Dolores graduated from Madison East High School in 1947. While in high school, she was a drum majorette. She married Robert Grebel on September 4, 1948, and he preceded her in death on July 6, 1988. She started working for her dad at Roy's Transfer right after graduating in bookkeeping until 1986, when they sold the business. She also worked as a bookkeeper for her husband, Bob, at Grebel Electric. After they retired, she and Bob opened Carousel Crafts located on the north side of Madison. She enjoyed bowling with her mom, and fishing with her dad, grandpa and family throughout the years. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Sorority for many years. On February 22, 1992, Dolores married Robert C. Deutscher. They purchased a home in Arizona, and enjoyed being snowbirds for many years. They also liked dancing, stained glass, and crafts. In July of 1994, she was blessed to be able to have a heart transplant, and was able to continue her active lifestyle. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and baking.

Dolores is survived by daughter, Barbara (William) Michaelis; daughter-in-law, Jan Grebel; stepson, Robert (Irene) Deutscher Jr.; grandchildren: Jessica (Brett) Huebner, Melissa (Steve) Willer, Kimberly and Christina Michaelis, and Joshua and Jacqueline Grebel; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pamela Grebel; son, Jeffrey Grebel; and both husbands, Robert Grebel and Robert Deutscher.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale and Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care and support given to Dolores.