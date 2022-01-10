Lake Geneva, WI - Dolores "Dee" M. Smudde, 76, of Lake Geneva, WI joined Our Lord in Heaven on Thursday December 30, 2021. Dee was born on October 15, 1945, the daughter of the late Paul and Catherine (Hertel) Leffelman. Dee married Gerald (Jerry) Smudde in 1965 in Lyons, Wisconsin, and made many memories as they raised their family together. After college graduation, Dee taught school for several years. In 1981 she began work as a court reporter in the Rock County Circuit Court Branch 4 where she remained until her retirement in 2010. As a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Parish in Elkhorn, Dee sang in the church choir, was a member of the Arts & Environment Committee, and worked with the Fall Turkey Dinner for many years as well as various other volunteer activities. She was also the Past President of the Elkhorn Woman's Club, and was overall a very sociable and kind person. Dee enjoyed golfing, baking, sewing, and spoiling her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents. Dee is survived by her husband Jerry, and children: Lisa Engelbrecht, Jerald Smudde, and Michael (Lynn Fell) Smudde, Siblings: Marion (Robert) Purdum, Jim (Jill) Leffelman, Joe (Beth) Leffelman, Frank (Julee) Leffelman, Paul (Barb) Leffelman, Dennis (Susan) Leffelman, Cathy (Mark) Sager, Raymond (Debbie) Leffelman, and Steve (Beth) Leffelman, Grandchildren: Katrina, Simone, Matthew, Jessica (Evan), Zachary, Ayden, Nicholas; Close Friends: Bob and MJ Pyszka; and many other dear friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday January 17, 2022 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Parish 107 W. Walworth Street Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will take place before Mass at church starting at 9:00AM. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Smudde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
