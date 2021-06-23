May 27, 1936 - June 19, 2021
Janesville, WI - Dolores M. McCarty, 85, Janesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children early Saturday morning, June 19, 2021 at Agrace Janesville. She was born May 27, 1936 in Roland, IA. to the late Clifford and Lila(Childers) Jondall. On November 1, 1952 she married her true love, James W. "Rebel" McCarty Sr. in Stoughton, WI. James preceded her in death on November 15, 2011.
Dolores loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and grand-dogs. They were all the light of her life. Dolores loved people, and they loved her.
She loved to travel with Jim. Many trips to Las Vegas, camping, visiting family in Iowa and chartered bus trips for gambling in Minnesota. BINGO and casinos were her favorite. On Sundays in the fall she could found, and heard, cheering on her beloved Green Bay Packers.
Dolores was an active member of the Loyal Order of Moose and VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Dolores worked at Holiday Inn, Norwood Mills, Cronin's Restaurant and Holiday Inn Express.
Dolores lived at Cedar Crest for 8 years. Everyone there became her extended family. She enjoyed many activities there like ceramics, hymn sing, reading with Phil and rarely missed a game of BINGO. When not busy with activities, you could usually find her watching the birds at her many feeders outside her window. But it was the deer that were the highlight when they came to eat at those same bird feeders. Daughter Phyllis saw to it that those feeders were kept fully stocked.
Dolores is survived by her children: Cheryel(John) Swisher-Johnson Creek WI, Jacalyn(John) Gooch-Footville WI, Phyllis Keller-Janesville WI and Jim(Becky) McCarty-Excelsior Springs MO; 13 Grandchildren; 20 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great-Great Grandchildren; Brother Loren Jondall; Sister Norma Sexe; and numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband James; Parents; a great grandson; sisters Dorothy Sexe and Barbara Erickson.
Funeral service for Dolores will be Sunday, June 27, at 1:00 pm with Pastor Dale Vlastnik at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S Austin Rd. Janesville. Visitation will be held Sunday from 11:00am-1:00pm at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Luncheon to follow at the funeral home after cemetery services. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
Dolores' children would like to express their deepest gratitude to her Cedar Crest family and to Agrace Hospice Janesville for their comfort and care. Also a special thank you to CNA Mary for going above and beyond to ensure mom was well taken care of and treating her as though she were her own grandmother. Mom loved you very much. And to Sue and Judy for their compassion and support to Dolores and her family.