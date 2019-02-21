July 3, 1927 - February 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Dolores M. Jones, age 91, of Janesville, WI, returned to her heavenly home on February 19, 2019. Dolores was devoted to her family, and her firm belief in God's grace. Dolores was born July 3, 1927, the daughter of John and Martha (Boetcher) Grant. Dolores graduated from Janesville High School with the Class of 1945. Her marriage to Robert L. Jones took place on May 21, 1949 at the First Presbyterian Church. Bob preceded her in death on July 17, 2000. Dolores worked many years for the CPA firm of James McNally, before a 29 year career as the secretary at Jefferson Elementary School. Dolores was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder and Secretary of Session, a Deacon and a coordinator for Meals on Wheels. She also delivered meals for many years. One of her most cherished volunteer activities was her 25 years at Mercy Hospital. Dolores was a passionate bridge player, knitter and reader. She enjoyed many years of travel with Bob, and later with friends.

Dolores is survived by her son, Grant (Tamra) Jones; and daughter, Karen (Joe) Weller; granddaughters, Beth (Mike) Weller Spence, and Lindsay (Bryan Doughty) Weller; great-granddaughters: Aubrey Doughty, Samantha (Alex) Williams, Haley Spence and Lauryl Doughty; and great-grandson, Teagan Doughty.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Jackson St., Janesville. Rev. Lee A. Meissner will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, and at the Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or The American Cancer Society.

The family expresses thanks to the Couples Club, and the many special friends that provided companionship and comfort over the years. Thank you to the staff at Willowick, for their compassionate care, and to Dolores' table mates and card buddies at Willowick. Thank you to the Intensive Care Staff at St. Mary's, that gave care and comfort as Dolores prepared to take her place in heaven