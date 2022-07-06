Janesville, WI - Dolores M. Feltych, age 80, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Cedar Crest Assisted Living. She was born in Cicero, Illinois on July 9, 1941; the daughter of John Sr. and Marie (Nemecek) Fleck. Dolores married Chester M. Feltych Jr. on October 14, 1961 at Holy Lady of the Mount Catholic Church in Cicero, Illinois. They eventually settled in Schaumburg where they raised their three children: Deborah, Christine and Bryan. In 2001 they moved to Whitewater Lake in Wisconsin to enjoy the rest of their retirement. They shared 47 years together before Chester's passing on June 2, 2009. Dolores was very active in her church, St. Marcellines and volunteering at The Twinbrook YMCA. After moving to Whitewater, she worked at The United Methodist Church serving the Univ. of Wis. WW students free lunch every week. She loved working with the volunteers and supporting the many students.
Dolores is survived by her daughters, Deborah Simpson and Christine (James) Caley; grandchildren: Nate (Whitney) Simpson, Ben (Kilee) Simpson, Elainna (Antone) Simpson, Brianna (Caitlin Ball) Feltych, Zachary (Megan) Caley, Avery Caley and Jamison Caley; great grandchildren: Logan and Rosalee Simpson and Kayden Feltych; brother, Phillip (Linda) Fleck; and numerous extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester Feltych; son, Bryan Feltych; son in law, Edgar Simpson; and brother, John "Jack" Fleck, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A special thank you to Cedar Crest Assisted Living Staff. You made mom feel at home and cared for.
