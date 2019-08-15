December 8, 1937 - August 13, 2019

Footville, WI -- Dolores M. Cox, age 81, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Oak Park Place, Janesville. She was born on December 8, 1937 in Viroqua, WI, the daughter of Virgil and Alice (Flamme) Thomas, Sr. Dolores graduated from LaFarge High School. Dolores and Jerome Cox were married May 23, 1959 in Viroqua. Dolores worked for General Motors and retired after 18 years of employment. She was also employed at Gibbs Mfg., and was a child care provider for the Masterson family for 16 years. Dolores was a member of the Red Hats. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and gambling at Ho Chunk Casino. Dolores loved to bake, and was known as "the Pie Lady", baking as many as 120 pies for the Footville rummage sale days.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Colleen) of Footville and Rick (Jeri) of Beloit; grandchildren: Megan (Ashley) Cox, Alex (Meeghan) Cox, Ryan Cox, Emily Cox, Niki (Derrick Courtney) Cox, Ashley and Kyle Courtney; step grandchildren: Matthew (Teri) Morvia, Jim (Bo) Morvia and Megan Morvia; four great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne (Bob) McKinney of Rockford; brother-in law, Bill (Rita) Cox of Mindoro; sister-in-law, Linda Thomas of LaFarge; close family friends: Mike and Amy Masterson, (Clark Schroeder, Jared and Nolan Masterson), Linda and Luke Kettle; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome in 2006; son, Michael J. Cox in 1969; sister, Sharon Bolden-Markee; brother, Virgil "Tom" Thomas Jr.; and brother and sister-in-law; Kermit and Shirley Cox.

Funeral services will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Hwy 11 and South Coon Island Road, Orfordville at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019. A visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.

