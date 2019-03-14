April 15, 1932 - March 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Dolores Karleski, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Milton Senior Living Center. She was born in Pine Bluff, WI, on April 15, 1932, the daughter of Leo and Mary Ann (Hauser) Meicher. She married Thomas Karleski on April 24, 1954, and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2014. She was not just a partner in marriage to Tom, but his business partner as well at the Karleski Insurance Agency for many years after her 9 children were finally in school. Dolores devoted her life to her family and friends, always giving of herself, and everyone will remember what a "big" heart she had. She was a member of St. William Catholic Church for more than 60 years. Even with the 9 children, she still found time to volunteer at church, be a lunch lady, or recess monitor. Her church family brought so much joy and happiness to her life. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Dolores is survived by eight children: Terri (Denny) Schultz of Milton, Dolly Quaerna of Janesville, Denise (Tim) Quade of Janesville, Ted (Charlene) Karleski of Oshkosh, Dave (Julie) Karleski of Kansas City, MO, Tammy (Jim) Macdonald of Janesville, Dede (Dan) Bucholtz of Beloit, and Dan (Peggy) Karleski of Janesville; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy (Vince) McQuade of Sioux Falls, SD; two brothers, Ken (Geraldine) Meicher of Cross Plains, and Paul (Pat) Meicher of Las Vegas, NV; many other family; and friends too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Thomas E. Karleski; brothers: Leo (Mike) Meicher, Gerald(Gerry) Meicher and James(Roy) Meicher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with Fr. Jim Lesser officiating. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, lasting memorials may be made to St. William Catholic Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

"Mom was the heart and soul of our family, her memory will live on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as she was such an inspiration to us all. "