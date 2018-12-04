October 8, 1926 - December 1, 2018
Darien, WI -- Dolores "Jean" Logterman, age 92, of Darien passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at her home in Darien. She was born in Larchwood, IA, on October 8, 1926, to Thomas and Clara (Brinkman) Knipe. Jean was united in marriage to Duwane Logterman on June 16, 1947 in Delavan.
Jean is survived by nine sons: Dean (Donna), of Darien, Darrel (Patricia), of Delavan, Dennis (Elizabeth), of Janesville, Delbert (Laurie), of Darien, Darwin (Jill), of Walworth, Donald (Karen), of Darien, Douglas (Kristi), of Delavan, Daniel (Sandy), of Delavan, and Deron, of Milton; two daughters, Doralee (Jesse) Powell, of Peoria, IL, and Dorris (Dean) Maize, of Darien; 26 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Duwane; her parents; and a sister, Dorothy Vegter.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan with Rev. Tim Kooiman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church in Delavan, and an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at Darien Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Delavan Christian School. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
