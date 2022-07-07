of Evansville, WI - Dolores J. Rohloff passed away on July 2, 2022 quietly at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 18, 1930 in Janesville, Wi to Mortimer and Ruby (Egner) Fitzsimmons. She graduated from Janesville High School and initially attended St. Olaf College and went on to receive her nursing degree. She worked several years at the UW Hospital and her longest career was at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
Dolores married Charles Rohloff and they started a life in Evansville on their farm. Over the years they had many animals but her passion was horses. She participated In many parades, trips to Villa Louis, and was a member of the Morgan Horse Association. Because of her love for horses Dolores influenced many people to get involved with horses. Dolores' other passion was for her music. She was a talented musician, playing many instruments but her first love was playing the piano and organ. She played many weddings, special events, and Sunday services for St. John 's Lutheran Church. Dolores also enjoyed being involved with the children's Soul Troop program at St. John's.
In 1968 Chuck and Dolores adopted their children Joe and Jeannie and brought them up on the farm where they developed their love for the outdoors, agriculture and preservation.
Dolores is survived by her son Joe (Brenda), and daughter Jeannie Petterson (Brad), grandsons Kody Rohloff and Josh and Tyler Petterson and brother-in-law David Rohloff. She is also survived by her horses Duey and Fitzer and her faithful Collie companion Phinny.
Dolores was recently preceded in death by her beloved sister Phyllis Cockfield whom she shared a lifelong bond for preserving nature and farm land, loving husband Charles, and his siblings Wayne and Phyllis, and brother-in-law David Cockfield.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 312 S. Third St. Evansville, WI. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until the time of service, with burial and luncheon to follow. Memorials are appreciated to Agrace Hospice Care or Lutheran Social Services.
Special thanks and gratitude to Dolores' loving caregivers, Debbie Grenzow and Audreah Rein. Condolences may be left with Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home. www.wardfuneralhome.com
