Janesville, WI - Dolores Irene Podewils, age 103, was called home to heaven on Monday, June 13, 2022. She had most recently resided at The Bay (formerly Green Knolls Nursing Home) in Beloit, WI. She was born January 22, 1919 in Janesville, WI to William Otto Franz Podewils and Leone Rebecca Schaber Podewils. Her family then moved to Racine, WI for several years before moving back to Janesville when Dolores was in first grade. She attended Janesville Public Schools through eleventh grade and then attended night school for comptometry. Dolores worked and lived in Madison, WI, but when the war started following the attack on Pearl Harbor, she returned to do factory work at Parker Pen in Janesville. After two years in the factory, she moved to payroll, staying at Parker Pen for a total of 14 years. Dolores then moved to Milwaukee to attend business school, also working at Northwest General Hospital in the Dietary Department. As her mother's health declined, she returned to Janesville to live with and care for her, living in the family home her father had built. She stayed in the home she loved until she moved to the nursing home at age 100.
Dolores loved to sing and dance. During her years living in Milwaukee, she sang in the choir of the Grand Ave. Congregational Church as well as the Shorewood Light Opera and the Florentine Opera. She was a member of the International Business and Professional Women's Association and talked fondly of a trip she took with them to Hawaii, where she had the opportunity to dance the hula in her grass skirt and to listen to her favorite Hawaiian music. She loved animals of all kinds and had a special place in her heart for her first kitty, which she named Whitey.
Dolores was predeceased by her parents, her brother Darrell Francis Podewils, and her sister-in-law Janice Podewils. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation for Dolores will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jerry Amstutz. She will be buried next to her parents in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Green Knolls and Heartland Hospice for their loving and dedicated care of Dolores.
