April 21, 1921 - April 26, 2021
Walworth, WI - J. Harold Bonner, D.V.M, age 100, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Kindred Hearts in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. He was born on April 21, 1921, in Millburn, Illinois to Ethel McGuire Bonner and William Murrie Bonner. Harold attended Eureka College and graduated from Michigan State University in 1952 with a degree in veterinary medicine. He founded a mixed animal practice, principally dairy cattle and swine in Walworth, Wisconsin, and had a successful business there until 1979. In 1984, Dr. Bonner established a Cats Only Practice, which operated until 1999. He was a member of the Wisconsin V.M.A., the Northern Illinois V.M.A., the Rock Valley V.M.A., the A.V.M.A., and for 12 years, the town of Linn Rescue Squad.
In 1993, Dr. Bonner established Elderhaven, a 10-unit retirement home for seniors. In 2015, his dream of Elderhaven II was realized when he added an additional 5-units. Harold enjoyed many friendships in the Elderhaven community.
J. Harold Bonner was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, W. Roy Bonner. He is survived by three nieces, three nephews, and their families. He will be missed by his family and his many good friends, including Harvey Nordmeier and Gil Martinez.
Visitation will be at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home from 5 to 8 PM on May 7, 2021 with private graveside services on Saturday, May 8 at the Millburn Cemetery in Old Mill Creek, Illinois.
