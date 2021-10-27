Dixie Lee (Christenson) Ripley

Dixie Lee Ripley was born November 11, 1953 in Harvard, Illinois to Kenneth E. and Elma May (Clark) Christenson. She passed away early Monday, October 25, 2021 at her home in Elkhorn.
Dixie graduated from Big Foot High School in Walworth, WI in 1972. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and later received a Certificate in Food Management from Gateway Technical College in Elkhorn, WI. She was employed as a food management manager in skilled nursing facilities in Walworth County. Dixie also operated a craft store in Whitewater; she was very artistic and her passion was painting landscapes scenes.
Dixie is survived by her husband James C. Ripley, whom she married on December 19, 2003 in Delavan; sons Darrell (Michelle) Vorpagel and Derick Vorpagel; step-son Robert Ripley; grandchildren Nicole, Adam, Sarah, Rebecca, Elizabeth, and Skyla; brothers Mark (Dorothy) Christenson and Ken (Pauline) Christenson; sister Cindy (Jeff) Dutton; sister-in-law Marjorie Christenson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Everette.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 28 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.