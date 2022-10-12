Janesville, WI - Dillan J. Blumer age 30 passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 7, 2022 in Lima Township, Wisconsin.
Dillan was born on December 17, 1991 to Michelle and James Blumer in Janesville, Wisconsin. He graduated from Milton High School in 2010 and worked for Provisur Technologies, Whitewater.
Dillan enjoyed shooting a good game of pool, making several trips to the state pool tournament, motorcycle rides, and caring for his dog Diesel. He loved his family and his never-ending circle of friends.
Dillan is survived by his parents, sisters Kassi (Dustin) Courtney, and Morgan Blumer, Grandparents Linda and Ed Bennett, Larry and Julie Blumer, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by grandparents; Kent Sutherland, Kenneth and June Blumer, Floyd and Margaret Sutherland, Ronald and Wanda Coleman, Chester Swanson and Frances Brandli, and cousin Rhiannon Applebee.
Services for Dillan will be Friday October 14, 2022 11:00 am at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton with Pastor Liz Green officiating. Visitation will be Thursday October 13, 2022 from 5pm-7pm and Friday October 14, 2022 at 1000 am until time of services at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
When we are gone, and people weep for us and grieve, let it be because we touched their lives with beauty and simplicity. Let it not be said that life was good to us, but, rather, we were good to life. - Jacob P. Rudin
To plant a tree in memory of Dillan Blumer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.