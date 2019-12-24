August 9, 1940 - December 22, 2019

South Beloit, IL -- Dihl Dean Wecker, 79, of South Beloit, IL died at 3:25 a.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019, in his home. Born August 9, 1940 in Clinton, WI, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Orpha and Alvina (Housner) Wecker. He graduated from South Beloit High School. Dihl married the former Ruth Ann Holmes in Beloit, WI on September 21, 1963. He was an agricultural and livestock farmer for all of his life, retiring in 2006. Dihl was a member of the Winnebago County Farm Bureau, and enjoyed fishing, playing cards - especially euchre, watching football and basketball, and a good conversation.

Survivors include wife, Ruth Ann; son, Dennis Wecker; son, Rodney (Trina) Wecker; daughter, Sandra (Dave) Hallman; grandchildren: Darin (Elizabeth) Wecker, Jenna (Trent) Halverson, Cameron Wecker, Paxson Wecker, London Wecker and Mason Hallman; great grandson, Braxton Wecker; great-granddaughter, Charlie Halverson; a great-granddaughter on the way; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Julie Wecker; two sisters; and one brother.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. Memorials have been established to the South Beloit Fire Department, 429 Gardner St., South Beloit, IL 61080, and the South Beloit Historical Society.