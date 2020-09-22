Dietrich "Dick" Nietfeldt II

March 27, 1973 - September 19, 2020
Darien, WI -- Dietrich "Dick" A. Nietfeldt II, age 47, of Darien passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home in Darien. He was born in Elkhorn on March 27, 1973 to Dietrich and Dorothy (Keyzer) Nietfeldt. Dick was an avid motorcycle rider and loved dogs, especially walking with his dog.
Dick is survived by his mother, Dorothy; a sister, Dionne (Brody) Brown, of Delavan; a brother Steve Forsyth, of Sturtevant, WI; nieces and nephews; a great niece and great nephew; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dick is preceded in death by his father.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School Little Lambs Fund. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com