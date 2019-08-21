July 28, 1944 - August 17, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Dick A. Winger, age 75, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at home. He was born in Wisconsin on July 28, 1944, the son of Benjamin and Julia (Lent) Winger.

Dick is survived by his children: Lida Kuehne, Earl Winger, and Eugene Winger; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings: Ruth Hatton, Linda Karpinski, James (Loukay) Winger, Kenneth (Carol) Winger, Betty Jean Cornell, Carla Cornell, Chuck (Deb) Winger, Larry (Cheryl) Winger, Jerry (Janice) Winger, Dave (Christie) Winger, and Tina (Daryl) Petznick; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, April Guthrie; and brother, Benjamin Winger.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com