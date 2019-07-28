May 22, 1939 - July 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Dianne M. Arner, age 80, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, after a courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer. She was born May 22, 1939 in Columbus, WI, the daughter of Oswald J..and Evelyn (Weidemann) Kreyer. She graduated valedictorian of her class from Fall River High School in 1957. Dianne married the love of her life, Richard E. Arner, on October 22, 1977. They had a loving and committed relationship that was admired by all who knew them. She retired from JCPenney after working 31 years, which included her transfer to open the Janesville Mall store in 1976. She enjoyed making many lasting friendships during her career. Dianne and Richard enjoyed traveling throughout the country, but their favorite journeys were on cruise ships. They went on over 50 cruises, with St. Maarten being their favorite destination. Dianne was known for her creativity and generosity. She made beautiful things for friends and family, and made many deliveries of gifts and baked goods at the holidays. She designed many projects that kept her husband busy in his workshop. Family was always a priority in her life. She attended many sporting events, recitals, graduations, parades and weddings of her much beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family gatherings were always a delight when she shared stories and filled our hearts with her smile and laughter.

She is survived by her husband; children: Jeff (Kayla) Rabl, Teresa (Todd) Lambert, Todd Arner and Lynda (Joe) Arnold; grandchildren: Nikki (Phil), Briana, Dylan, Tyler, Makensy, Travis, Tessa, Trisha(Ty), Brittany, Ashley, Aubrey, Ansley; and nine great-grandchildren. Dianne was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan Erikson; and daughter, Lora (Arner) Phillips.

In keeping with Dianne's wishes there will be no services or memorial. To honor her memory, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (petsgohome.org) or the Mercy Health System Cancer Center (Mercyhealth Development Foundation).

Dianne's family would like to give heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Dr. Emily Robinson and staff of the Mercy Cancer Center, and the caring and compassionate staff of the Mercy Hospital ICU.