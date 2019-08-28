July 23, 1946 - August 25, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Dianne L. Busateri, age 73, of Delavan, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Holton Manor in Elkhorn. She was born on July 23, 1946, to John and LaVerne (Luoma) Koski. Dianne was united in marriage to Charles Busateri on July 13, 1968, in Milwaukee. Charles passed away on December 6, 2012. Dianne was a longtime member of Luther Memorial in Delavan. She loved cooking for family, friends, and neighbors. Dianne also enjoyed spending time in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, entertaining with her friends in the coffee clutch, and all the special time she spent with her grandson Rylan.

Dianne is survived by her daughter, Katie (Robert Butzen) Busateri, of Elkhorn; two sons, John (Eileen Brancel) Busateri, of Muskego, and Randy Busateri, of Delavan; a grandson, Rylan; a sister, Loretta (Clifford) Couture, of St. Francis; and a niece, Karey (Ross) Benischek, of AK.

Dianne is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; and a daughter, Linda.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at MONROE FUNERAL HOME, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.