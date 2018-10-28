September 8, 1942 - October 25, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Dianna J. Kalson, 76, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 25, 2018 surrounded by her loving family at home after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at the Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory; with a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. A private family urn burial will be held at Oakhill Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Mercy Hospice and all of the great nurses that helped in their time of need.
