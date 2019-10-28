August 20, 1945 - October 25, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Diann Marie Miller, age 74, of Janesville,WI passed away at home on October 25, 2019. She was born in Merrill, WI on August 20, 1945, the daughter of Donald and Louise (Fuerlinger) Krause. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville Senior High School. She later completed cosmetology school. Diann was employed by Hufcor for over 35 years, where she was loved and respected and at the time of her retirement had the most seniority of any of it's employees speaking to her hard work and dedication. Diann's favorite hobby was spending time with her family and friends who were all extremely important to her. She was a strong spiritualist who had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people smile.

Surviving are one daughter, Rhonda (John) Dahl of Janesville; three grandchildren: Amanda (Josh) Nelson, Alex Dahl, Samuel ( Katelyn) Dahl; five great-grandchildren: Alivia, Zoie, Jamisyn, Matthew, Harrison; two nieces, Michelle Fitzgerald, with whom she had a special relationship, and Deanna Krause; and one nephew James Krause. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Hedrington; two sisters who died in infancy and her brother, James Krause.

Services will be at Noon Friday, November 1, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until Noon Friday, November 1st at the funeral home

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com