Diane Ruth (Fredrich) Allen

East Troy, WI - Diane Ruth Allen, 73, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI. She was born January 22, 1948 in Watertown, WI, the daughter to the late Robert and Georgene (Mohr) Fredrich. Diane was united in marriage to Sherman Lee Allen on January 3, 1970 in Oconomowoc, WI. Sherman preceded her in death on December 10, 2012. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of East Troy, WI.
Diane is survived by her son, Bradley (Natalie) Allen of AR, and three grandchildren, Araminta, Anthony and Jayden. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 41 years, Sherman.
Funeral Service will be 3:00PM on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI 53121. Visitation will be 2:00PM until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be 10:00AM on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at River Road Cemetery, Hustiford Rd. Watertown, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Allen Family.
