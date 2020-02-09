May 19, 1952 - January 24, 2020

Plymouth, MN -- Diane Marie Berg (Timm), age 67, of Plymouth, MN, passed away peacefully at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN, on Friday, January 24th, 2020. Diane was born on May 19th, 1952, in Janesville, WI, to parents Lyle and Irma Timm. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Eau Claire, and a Master's Degree from the University of Minnesota. She married her husband Robert (Bob) Berg on September 10th, 1977. Apart from being a wonderful mother to her two boys, Diane dedicated her life to being a social worker for 32 years in the Minneapolis school district, and retired in 2010. Diane and Bob enjoyed spending their days in their beautiful garden. They also frequented craft shows and Lutefisk dinners together. Diane's family will truly miss the many game nights they shared with her and will cherish the knitted gifts she has made over the years.

Diane is survived by her husband; and their two sons, Christopher (Kayla) Berg of Medina, MN, and Chad (Ashley) Berg of Otsego, MN; grandchildren: Brielle, Christopher, Emma, Sloane and Crosby; a brother, Gerald (Georgia) Timm of Mukwonago, WI; nephews: Brian Timm, Michael Timm, Daniel (Rachael) Timm; great-nephews: Damien, Devin and Aidan. She is preceded in death by her parents.