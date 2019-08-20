October 28, 1955 - August 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Break out the vino, angels! Heaven has gained another Barcellona! Diane Marie Barcellona, age 63, died at Agrace Hospice on August 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with Ovarian cancer. Diane was originally diagnosed with cancer 19 years ago, and chose to participate in clinical trials to help improve effective cancer treatments for others battling the same horrible disease. Born on October 28, 1955, Diane was raised in Freeport, IL, but lived most of her life in Kenosha, WI, Roscoe, IL, and finally Janesville, WI, where she met her husband, Jacob Mueller. Diane devoted 24 years of her life as a physical therapist assistant at Mercy Hospital, where she enjoyed helping her patients regain their independence. Those who knew her were inspired by her positivity, great personality, joy for life, and were envious of her green thumb. She loved all things Italian, and was very proud of her Sicilian heritage. She made hundreds of homemade lasagnas for Relay for Life.

Survivors include husband, Jacob Mueller; sister, Teresa Rochetto; and children: Matthew

(Tiffany) Highland, Chrissy (Travis) Murphy, Jennifer (Pete) Highland, Mike (Brooke) Mueller, Kathy (Pete) Bright, and Erin (Joe) Highland. Grandkids include: Chloe, Kyle, MaKayla, Kennedy, Ashley, Gavin, Anthony, Brycen, and Bria. Diane is also survived by her Golden Retriever, Sonny. Diane was preceded in death by Anthony and Eva Barcellona; Betty Kay Preston; and Mary Ann Henning.

In lieu of memorial services, the family asks that any contributions be made at

http://givefordiane.com for Women's Hope Research Fund: Division of Gynecologic Oncology. Checks can be mailed to Ob-Gyn Women's Hope Research Fund University of Wisconsin Foundation, US Bank Lockbox Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807.