August 2, 1941 - February 7, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Diane M. Brauer, age 77, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at West Allis Memorial Hospital. She was born in Chicago on August 2, 1941 to Laurel and Mary DeLap. Diane was united in marriage to Tom Brauer on December 14, 1963 in Chicago. She was a RN at Aurora for over 30 years. Her passion was her grandkids and flowers.

Diane is survived by her husband of 55 years, Tom; two daughters, Michele (Michael) Strassberg, of Beach Park, IL, and Pamela Mendoza, of Fort Worth, TX; a son, Kenneth (Mary) Brauer, of Elkhorn; four grandchildren, Benjamin, Katy, Molly, and Mateo; a sister, Laurie (Steve) Hazzard, of OH; a brother, Gerald (Nancy) DeLap, of CO; and many nieces and nephews. Diane is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, www.fellowmortals.org or Our Redeemer Lutheran School. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

