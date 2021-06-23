Diane Lynne (Scott) Fankhouser

October 24, 1963 - June 19, 2021
Cadiz, KY - Memorial Visitation for 57 year old Diane Lynne Scott Fankhauser of Cadiz will be Friday, June 25, 2021 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at King's Funeral Home.
SURVIVORS:
Mother: Marci Scott, Indianapolis, Indiana;
Husband of 24 years: Randy Fankhauser, Cadiz, Kentucky;
Son: Keith Fankhauser (Ashley), Clarksville, Tennessee;
Daughter: Nicole Moffatt, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin;
Sisters:
Natalie Scott Rodriquez (Joseph), Indianapolis, Indiana;
Heather Polzin (Jason), Palmyra, Wisconsin;
Four Grandchildren:
Jayden, Amie, K'Von and Cameron.
She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 24, 1963 to the late Jerry Scott.
She died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home.
Diane had been in the Restaurant Business and was of the Christian Faith.
King's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.