January 2, 1963 - March 4, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Diane Linn (Cleveland) Murphy, 56 of Delavan died at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Diane was born January 2, 1963, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Gerald Cleveland and Marcella Guillaume. She married Dan Murphy, and later divorced. She worked for many years for the U.S. Postal Service.

She is survived by her sons: Jake (Leah) Murphy of Delavan, Dan (Tina) Murphy of Idaho and Jared (Ashley) Murphy of Idaho; her former husband, Dan; sister, Brenda Osman of Delavan; brothers, Michael Cleveland and Brian Baltz; six grandchildren; and a dear friend, Robert Voeltz.

A Gathering of friends and family will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Betzer Funeral Home, 118 S. Second St., Delavan. Her urn will be buried on the family plot in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be made to the family in honor of her name. Betzer Funeral Home is serving the family.

