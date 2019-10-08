- October 6, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Diane L. Taber, 85, passed away at home, surrounded by her children on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born in Berlin, WI, to Edward C. and Evelyn R. (Gehrke) Erdman. Diane graduated from Janesville High School in 1951, and attended Nursing School. Over the years, she worked at the Jeffris Theater, Rexall, the Janesville Medical Center, and Hufcor. She married Donald L. Taber on September 22, 1979, and they enjoyed nearly 34 years of marriage together before he preceded her in death in 2013. Diane enjoyed monthly luncheons with her life-long girlfriends, and also had fun at water walking and socializing with her friends at the YMCA. Mom's hobbies included antiquing, rummage sales, needle point, knitting, gardening, and trips to Ho Chunk. She especially enjoyed traveling with her husband. Diane loved dogs and had many during her lifetime. Most recently, she spoiled her dog, Paddy, on a daily basis.

Diane raised seven children who gave her gray hair, but who loved her very much: Randy (Ruth) Myatt, Jeff (Lisa) Myatt, Karen Myatt, Robert Myatt, John Myatt, Ann Myatt, and Sue (fiance Dusty Schindler) Myatt who all survive her; as do her seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; and her sisters, Carol LaBarge and Judith Kirchner.

A memorial service for Diane will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 617 Public Avenue, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Walt Hoshaw officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

Diane's family would like to thank SSM Health Dean Medical Group and St. Mary's Hospital, in Janesville, for their excellent care of her, especially during the past year. Many thanks also go to Agrace Hospice for their loving attention to both Diane and her children in her final days. A special thanks to Don Oleston, who has been a good friend to Don and Diane Taber for over 20 years.

Time to go on more adventures with Don! We love you, Mom!