Beloit, WI -- Diane L. Myers, 58, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 5, 1962 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of John E. and Judith (Handy) Bailey. Diane attended Craig High School and graduated Blackhawk Technical College. She married Matthew Ambler in October of 1978. She later married Donald Myers on September 8, 1990 in Beloit, WI. Diane was employed by Beloit Special Machining for 41 years as the office manager, and also owned and operated Bigshot Specialized Transport with her husband. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandson, Maxen, as well as spending time at their home in Lake Ripley. She also volunteered her time for non profit groups. Diane was the treasurer of the Rock County Snowmobile Club, secretary for the Rock County Snowblowers and the treasurer of the Hailey Rath Memorial Benefit.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Myers of Beloit; children, Robert Ambler of Los Angeles, CA, Emily Myers, Donnie Myers and Andrew Myers all of Beloit; grandson, Maxen Sulzer; her mother, Judith James of Janesville; sister, Brenda (Tim) Nickel of Janesville; brother, Brian (Kim) Bailey of Janesville; nephew, Bailey Nickel; numerous other nieces; nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her father, John; brother, Michael; and grandparents, Garnett (Irene) Nobiensky.
