Diane L. Kassien

Woodruff, WI - Diane Lynn Kassien, 72, who lived in Boulder Junction, Edgerton, Janesville, Owen, and Woodruff, Wisconsin, as well as Michigan's upper peninsula, passed away surrounded by her children on May 5, 2022. Diane was a teacher for her entire life to those young and old, as well as to those with special needs. Even when she had nothing, she was always giving to others. She brought sunshine to every room with her smile and outgoing nature.
Diane was a 1976 graduate of UW Stevens Point with a degree in Elementary Education and minor in Psychology and taught students at North Lakeland Elementary School, Ironwood Headstart, and in Marenisco, Michigan. She enjoyed volunteering at places like The Highground and helping others who struggled with addiction and trauma. Diane also enjoyed playing cribbage and cards with her family, neighbors, and friends. She was an avid writer and was writing an autobiography in hopes that sharing her story would help others seek the support they need to heal.
She is preceded in death by her parents Nester Brown, Betty Haggerty-Brown-Bratzke, George Bratzke, and David Evans; her in-laws Robert and Dorothy Kassien; brothers Richard (Lynette) Brown, Jerry Brown, Steve (Debbie) Brown, Doug Brown, David Brown, Dick Kluxdal, Thomas Kassien; and sisters Deloris and Sandy Brown.
She is survived by her former husband Donald Kassien (Wendy Ross); children Janelle Kassien (John Honea) and Jared Kassien; mother Janice Evans; sisters Nancy (Jim) Kassien, Sue Brown, Linda Brown, Nancy Brown, Nancy Hodges, Janet Kluxdal (Namilo Baja Jr), Ellen (Matt) Schimenz; brothers Michael (Susan) Brown, Daniel (Kim) Brown, Todd Evans, and Kent (Andrea) Evans; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Diane's life will be held at the Boulder Junction Community Church (10445 Main Street, Boulder Junction, WI) on Saturday, May 14th at 1 pm. An outdoor gathering to share stories and food will follow at the pavilion near the ballpark.
Donations in her honor can be made to The Highground (thehighground.us) or the Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (tricountycouncilondvsa.org).