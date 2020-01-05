Diane Joy McCarty

October 31, 1941 - December 30, 2019

Madison, WI -- Diane Joy (Refvik) McCarty, 78, passed away in her sleep Monday, December 30, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg, WI, after a six-year battle with cancer. Diane was born at Mercy Hospital, Oshkosh, WI, to Bernhard and Ruth (Robertstad) Refvik on Halloween, October 31, 1941. Her family moved in 1944 from Omro, WI to a rural rough fishing camp on the south shore of Lake Koshkonong and resided there until purchasing and moving into a home on Hilltop Drive in nearby Milton in 1953. Diane grew up there, graduated from Milton Union High School in 1959. After a brief employment at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, she worked in the credit department at Highway Trailer, Edgerton, WI from 1960 until 1966. She then took a civil service job at the U.W. Office of Student Financial Aid, and moved permanently to Madison in June, 1966. She enjoyed her challenging, interesting career at the university for over 32 years, rising to the position of scholarship coordinator.

Diane met her true love, Michael McCarty, on February 26, 1972, in Madison. They eloped and were married at the Church by the Side of the Road at the Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton, IL, on October 26, 1973. A honeymoon followed in 1974 to Acapulco, Mexico. Diane was known for her bright, energetic, loving personality and her big, beautiful smile that lit up a room.

She and Michael loved traveling all 48 lower United States, a number of trips to Hawaii, trips to visit her family in Norway, as well as trips to Mexico, the Caribbean, Ireland, England, Denmark and a memorable anniversary tour of Italy. She dearly loved life, her husband Michael, their pets, and the people in her life.

Diane is survived by her husband and other relatives, both in the U.S. and in Norway. She was preceded in death by her parents; and only sibling, Dennis Refvik.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd. Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8. 2020, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Memorials may be made in memory of Diane to Agrace HospiceCare Foundation, the U.W. Carbone Cancer Center, or to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive, Madison (608) 221-5420