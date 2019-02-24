July 11, 1942 - February 8, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Diane G. Brinkman, age 76, of Janesville, WI passed away February 8, 2019 at her home. Diane was an avid gardener, and enjoyed sewing, crafts, music and reading. Surviving are three daughters: Lisa (Andrew) Sinanan of Trinidad, West Indies, Cheryl (Michael Reiss) Brinkman of New York City, NY, Amanda (Amos) Sookraj of Janesville, WI; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service is being held at the Henke-Clarson Funeral Home in Janesville on April 27: visitation from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a service from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memories can be shared at https://www.henkeclarson.com/obituaries/Diane-G-Brinkman.
