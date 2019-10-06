Diane E. Ramthun

September 12, 1953 - September 17, 2019

Buford, GA -- Diane E. Gunn Ramthun, 66, of Buford, GA, passed away in her home, Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Diane was born and raised in Janesville, and graduated from Parker in 1971. She moved to Georgia at the age of 22. Throughout her years, she valued courage, hard work, a good sense of humor, and loyalty. She came to know the Lord in her final stage of life, and was surrounded by loved ones when she passed. Diane will always be known for her effortless charm, cool, and willingness to help whoever was in need. She was an amazing mother, wife, sister and friend.

Diane will be greatly missed by her survivors: husband, James "Jim" Ramthun; sons, Charles Holman of Buford, GA, and Joey Holman of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren, Cayden and Brooks Holman; stepchildren, Alex (Amy) Ramthun, and Amelia (John) Solon; step-grandchildren, Samantha Ramthun, and Evan and Blake Solon; siblings: Linda Crandal of Milton, Carol Holmbeck of Harvard, IL, William (Sheila) Gunn of Edgerton, twin-Deborah Oakley of Demorest, GA, John (Jill) Gunn of Wisconsin Rapids, Joel (Kathie) Gunn of Janesville, Daniel Gunn of Plover, and Dennis (Ronda) Gunn of Janesville; 17 nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and nephews. Diane is preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Gunn; sister, Margaret Rowin; brothers, Jeffery Gunn and Donald Gunn; and nephew, Jeremy Holmbeck.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Rotary Botanical Gardens, Janesville, on Sunday, October 20th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.