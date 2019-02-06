November 27, 1938 - February 4, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Diane Bramer Stearns passed away on February 4, 2019, after a courageous six-month battle with her third round of cancer. She was born in 1938 at Edgerton Hospital, to Myron and Ethel Bramer, and grew up in Edgerton, WI. She graduated from Edgerton High in the Class of 1956, and attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, studying hospital dietetics. On April 6th, 1959, she married Milton Stearns, and for sixty years they lived in Edgerton, raised their family, and created countless memories at their "coop on the corner." Diane loved to be in her kitchen, whipping up cookies for everyone that came through her door. You always left her house with a full tummy and a piece of life advice. She enjoyed time spent with her friends at her coffee group, and on the Edgerton Art Society. Diane was lucky enough to see the world, traveling to more than twenty-five countries in her lifetime.

Diane is survived by her husband, Milton Stearns; her daughters: Shelley (Michael) Parsons, Colleen (Jim) Grandt and Cindy (Randy) Stearns-Steiner; her daughter-in-law, Kristi Stearns; her grandchildren: Lindsey (Nate) Duoss, Kyle Stearns, Austin Grandt, Kelly Stearns, Kristopher Parsons, Genna Robinson, and Jessica Parsons; two great-grandchildren, Nina and Faye Duoss. Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Ethel Bramer; her brother, Frederick Bramer; and her special angel, Steve Stearns.

Diane's family will have a celebration of life gathering at Lounge 1848, 112 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, on Thursday, February 7th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a service to be held at a later date. The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. If you would like to honor Diane's memory, spend an extra day with your family, bake up a batch of cookies and read a book to a special child in your life.

We wanted to send a special thank you to Agrace Hospice and their staff, for taking excellent care of Diane and her family throughout this journey. It made all the difference to us.