Diana Sue Norder

December 6, 1948 - May 6, 2020
Salisbury, NC -- Diana Sue (LaVelle) Norder died May 6 after a courageous fight against cancer. She was 72 years old. Hanging in her Janesville beauty shop was an antique barber's razor strap, and a plaque that said, " I'm A Beautician not a magician." The Tu D's Beauty Shop was owned by Diana Norder for over 30 years. Diana graduated from Edgerton High School in 1965, and learned her trade at Janesville Vocational School. She was 70 years old when she closed her shop two years ago. She and her husband, Darrell Norder, left their home on Highway 51 south of Edgerton and moved to Salisbury, NC for their retirement. Diana joined the pit crew for her grandson's stock car racer, where Saturday nights meant working the pit at the Lincolnton, NC late model car racetrack. Just weeks before her death, she was still helping Ty Norder, her 16 year old grandson win races with his Chevy stock car.
Diana is survived by her husband of 52 years, Darrell Norder; their son, Todd of North Carolina; and their grandson Ty. She is also survived by her mother, Pauline LaVelle; and two brothers, David (Lynn) and Bobby (Lana) LaVelle; and sister, Julie (Ray) Redeman, all of Edgerton. A sister, Sandy and her father, Robert, preceded her in death.
Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell, NC is handling arrangements.