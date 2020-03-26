October 25, 1959 - March 24, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Diana Lynn DeCarlo, age 60, of Janesville died Tuesday March 24, 2020 in her home. She was born October 25, 1959 to the late Robert and Patsy (Schoville) Saunders in Beloit, WI. Diana attended Beloit schools. She married Joe DeCarlo on September 6, 1991. He preceded her in death on May 9, 1999. Diana worked at SSI in Janesville for 10 years before her retirement. She enjoyed fishing, decorating for the holidays and playing Country music as loud as possible. Diana was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed caring for most animals. Diana loved her children and grandchildren and especially cherished spending time with all of them. She will be remembered for enjoying her famous midnight snacks.
She is survived by her three sons: Timothy (Katie) Saunders, Eric (Rachel) Saunders and Kyle (Jessica) Saunders; thirteen grandchildren: Anthony, Jonathan, Caleb, Camden, Brooklin, Dakota, Aidan, Liam, Reagan, Hudson, Jaren, Naomi and Luciana; her siblings: Tim Saunders, Donna Saunders, Phyliss (Steve) Hodges and Janice (Doug) Bartlett; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son, Mitch Saunders.
Public Funeral Services for Diana are postponed until the statewide ban issued by Gov. Ever on March 17th limiting all public gatherings to 9 people or less is lifted. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Saunders family on our website, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit (608) 362-2000