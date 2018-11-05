August 10, 1964 - November 1, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Diana L. Newman, 54, of Beloit, WI, died Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville, WI. She was born on August 10, 1964 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Donald and Donna (Hendrickson) Newman Sr. Diana was a 1982 graduate of F.J. Turner High School, Beloit, WI. Diana began her career on May 20, 1991 with SSI Technology, and was employed as a production supervisor. She was a member of Central Christian Church, Beloit, WI. Diana enjoyed cooking, baking and crafting. Her greatest moments were when she was spending time with family and friends and especially her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her siblings: Donald Newman Jr. of Clinton, WI, James Newman, Charles (Brenda) Newman, Laura (Lee) Erickson, Donna (Mark) Davies, all of Beloit, WI, Betty (Duane) Collins of Orfordville, WI, and Valerie (Ryan) Dressler of Beloit, WI; nieces and nephews: Maridee Newman, Kayla Newman, Joseph (Lauren) Newman, Timothy Newman, Jessica (Robert) Fecht, Mark Davies Jr., Kailene (Joseph) Dencker, Tia Collins and Mackenzie Collins; great nieces and nephew, Sylvi Gilbertson, Tyler and Alexis Pinnow. She was predeceased by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 9, 2018 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Memorials in her name will be established at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to give a special thank you to Agrace Hospice, Dr. Shannon O'Mahar and the entire oncology staff at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville, WI.
