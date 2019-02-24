Diana L. Gleason

August 16, 1956 - February 20, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Diana L. Gleason, age 62, of Janesville, died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Pennsylvania, on August 16, 1956, the daughter of Robert and Beatrice (Marcucci) Hinds Jr. She married Thomas Gleason Sr. on June 28, 1975, and he preceded her in death on April 7, 2017.

Diana is survived by her four children: Jennifer (Brad) Teubert, Angela (Dustin Key) Cromwell, Thomas (Nicole) Gleason Jr., and Michael Gleason; 14 grandchildren; mother, Beatrice Hinds; sister, Stacy (Brian) Burdick; two brothers, Daniel (Linda) Hinds, and Thomas (Michelle) Hinds; and other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; husband; brother, Robert Hinds, III; sister, Lori Roberts; son-in-law, Timothy Cromwell; mother in law, Dorothy Gleason; and father in law, Vernon Gleason Sr.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

