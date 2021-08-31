JANESVILLE, WI - Diana J. Gilson, age 79 of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at home in the care of Vaughn and Pamela. She was born in Sparta, Wis., on March 9, 1942, the daughter of Frank and Louise (Oberlin) Antone.
Diana was known for her hard work ethic, her compassion for animals, and her love for her family. She worked several jobs over the years in order to make ends meet and often took in family members who were in need. She had a love for all animals and supported any humane society cause. She was the glue that kept her family together and will always be remembered as being the center of the family tree.
Diana is survived by her daughter, Dawn Kuennen; son, Vaughn (Pamela) Gilson; grandchildren, Nicholena, Justin, Jena, Jeremya, Brittany, and Jessica; great grandchildren, Jordon, Jaren, Myalee, Carter, Jude, Aubree, Carson, and Mason; siblings, Judy (Alan) Obermeyer, Rosemary Bremel, Gloria (Danny) Trail, Greta Stillwell, and Arne Brostuen; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Gilson; son, Baby Vaughn; grandchild, Baby Jordan; brothers, John (Sunny) Antone and Paul Bremel; and nephew, Rick Gilson.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville with burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. Visitation will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Diana Gilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
