December 27, 1953 - February 6, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Diana J. Deuel, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. She was born in Janesville on December 27, 1953, the daughter of Franklin C. and Barbara A. (Radliff) Deuel. She graduated Craig High School in 1973. Diana worked for Accudyne for 17 years and retired from SSI Technologies December 2019. Diana loved watching sports including the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and Stock Car Races. She would also attend the Craig vs Parker High School games, and would be disappointed when Parker would get the upper hand. She enjoyed spending time on the weekends with her great niece and nephews when they were little, taking them to pancake breakfasts.

Diana is survived by her sisters, Debra J. Deuel and Becky (Ron) Burdick; niece, Crystal (Craig) Green; and many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held on at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to give a special thanks to the ICU Nursing staff at SSM Hospital for caring with their hearts, tenderness, and love given to Diana during this brief period and also to the SSM Hospice staff.

A Beautiful Life

A beautiful life that came to an end,

She died as she lived,

Everyone's friend.

In our memory

Will always be kept,

Of one we loved,

And will never forget.