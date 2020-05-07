Diana "Dee" Ward

August 2, 1960 - May 4, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Diana Dawn "Dee" Ward, age 59, of Janesville, passed away at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center on May 4, 2020. She was born in Janesville on August 2, 1960, the daughter of Frederick J and Ellen (Klumph) Ward. Dee graduated from Joseph A. Craig High School in 1978. She attended Madison Area Technical College, where she received a licensed practical nursing degree, and later a degree as a certified occupational therapist technician. She was employed for 21 years at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, and was employed presently by Amberwood Nursing Home in Rockford, IL. Dee was a member of Faith Community Church in Janesville.
Dee Ward is survived by her mother, Ellen Ward of Janesville; her sister, Brenda (Dick) Mellom of Waupaca, WI; three nephews: Rich (Shelby) Mellom and their new baby, Brayden, Christopher Mellom and Nick Mellom. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Ward, who passed away in 2012.
Private graveside services and burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home