Dewane J. "Butch" Block

JANESVILLE, WI - Dewane John "Butch" Block, age 81, of Janesville, passed away on February 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. He was born on August 2,1940 in Eland, Wis., the son of John and Vivian (Maluag) Block. He graduated from Tigerton High School in 1958.
Dewane married Sharon L. Lewis on August 18,1962 in Schofield, Wis. He was employed by General Motors in Janesville for 38 years where he was known as Butch and was a member of U.A.W. local #95. He later drove school bus for Riteway Bus Company and Van Galder Bus Company. He also drove medical transport van for LaVigne Medical Transport Company.
Dewane was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where he served as a church elder. He had been a scout master for the Boy Scouts of America, was active in bowling leagues and formerly served as a scout softball umpire. He loved to deer hunt with his family and enjoyed watching the Packers.
Dewane is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon Block; three sons, Keith, Kerry (Judy), and Kurt (Mary); two daughters, Carmen (Ruben) Vela and Colleen (Quin) Barnes all of Janesville; his sister, Donna Tischauser of Iola, Wis.; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, and sister, Dorothy Hedtke.
The Block family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home for the wonderful care they gave Dewane during his time there.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2015 Kellogg Avenue, Janesville. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8th at the CHURCH. Pastor Rick Sears will officiate. Entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or Our Savior Lutheran Church.
The Block family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.