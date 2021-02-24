December 25, 1934 - February 19, 2021
Janesville, WI - Devon J. Schlegel, age 86, passed away at home on Friday, February 19, 2021. He was born in Hawkeye, IA on December 25, 1934, the son of Clarence and Edna (Rappold) Schlegel. He graduated from Hawkeye High School, Upper Iowa University, and University of Wisconsin. Devon married Myrle West on June 2, 1956, and she preceded him in death on April 13, 1980. He taught math in Northeast Iowa and Southwestern Wisconsin, and became a beloved math teacher at Craig High School, retiring after 40 years, in 1997. While teaching he coached football, track, and wrestling. Devon found love again and married Violet (Asselin) Jaskot on June 29, 1985, at Good Shephard Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Optimist Club of Janesville and the Men's Teacher Prayer Group. Devon enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, and he loved the Mississippi River. Some of his happiest times were spent up north fishing with Duke. He was a patient, quiet family man, who had a heart of gold. Devon will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Devon is survived by his wife, Violet; children, Dawn (Virgil) Haag and Duke (Marybeth) Schlegel; Violet's children: David (Cheri) Sylla, Debra (Mark) Rinehardt, Cathy (Dennis) Nelson, Mary (Matt) Quass, and Lori (Bob) Myers; 24 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Myrle.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Michael Rahlf officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home. A live stream of the service can be found on the Tribute Wall at: https://www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/Devon-J-Schlegel?obId=20058910#/obituaryInfo. In lieu of flowers memorial donations offered to the family will be given to Devon's favorite charities. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank Mercy Home Health workers, Mercy Hospice workers, and Cathy Comstock for their helpful/loving care so he could remain at home.