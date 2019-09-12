January 4, 1999 - September 8, 2019

Milton, WI -- Derek Lee Garber, age 20, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident in Milton. Derek was born on January 4, 1999 in Janesville, WI, to Amy and Ken Garber. He graduated in 2017 from Milton High School, and he was second year apprentice at Operating Engineers Local 139 from Coloma, WI. He was currently employed at Rock Road Companies Inc. Derek was a "Life Scout" with Troop 471, and he lived to hunt and fish in every season. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends at the Garber farm up north, and Grandpa Ray's cabin in Michigan. He loved to be out in the woods, just hangin out in the trees, waiting for the next deer to walk by. In the more recent, he especially enjoyed his truck club with the boys, 'muddin', four-wheeling, playing cards with family and friends. He lived life to the fullest each day, and loved his work playing in the dirt. Derek had NO FEAR! He enjoyed farming with both of his grandpas, and going up north with cousins. "Gerb-sauce" was a good friend to everyone he knew, and would drop everything to help you out. He especially loved his dog, Fred, his only fur child. He was loved dearly by everyone who knew him, and will be truly missed by many. His smile and laugh were contagious.

Derek is survived by his mother, Amy; father, Ken; and stepmother, Michelle; sister, Hannah Rae; and stepsister, Kadyln; grandparents: Ray and Vicki Heritage, Chuck and Karen Garber; aunts and uncles: Terry and Rebecca Garber, Larry and Melissa Garber, Heather Heritage; Cousins Chloe, Holly Garber and Ava Heritage; and girlfriend, Hailey Hanson. Derek is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Joe and Marian Williams; and paternal great-grandparents: Albert and Margaret Garber, and Howard and Juanita Kienbaum; and cousin, Jonthan Dascher.

A Remembrance Memorial Service in memory of Derek Garber will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday September 14, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation time will be from 2 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. After services at the funeral home, the family wishes to have a Remembrance Memorial Gathering in memory of Derek at the Hull Farms 6339 N. County Road Y, Milton, WI 53563. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

