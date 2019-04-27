December 5, 1963 - April 23, 2019

Orfordville, WI -- Derek Donald Kangas, 55, of Orfordville, WI, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in his home. He was born December 5, 1963 in Rockford, IL, the son of Donald and Kathryn (Goldsworthy) Kangas. Derek was a graduate of Parkview High School, Orfordville, WI, where he was a champion wrestler. He married Kim (Barker) Lavigne on March 10, 2018. Derek loved the ocean, traveling and spending time with Kim in Florida. He enjoyed sailing, bicycling, archery, and was a fabulous cook. Derek was a member of Orfordville Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife, Kim Kangas of Orfordville, WI; stepchildren: Mark (Joy) Allen Jr. of Pennsylvania, Jason (Fiona) Allen of Japan, Eric Lavigne of Janesville, WI, and Megan (Sean) Hitt of Beloit, WI; his mother, Kathryn Kangas of Newark, WI; brothers: Kevin Kangas of Troy, MI, Jon Kangas of South Carolina, and Brad Kangas of WI; nieces and nephew: Sarah (George) Chimina, Alex Kangas and Drake Kangas; aunt, Beverly Rogers; uncle, Dale Kangas; mother-in-law, Ginny Long; sisters-in-law, Sue Mulno and Tina (Ricky) Day. He was predeceased by his father.

A Memorial service for Derek will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Doctor Reverend Henry Corcoran officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com