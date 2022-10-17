Williams Bay, WI - Dennis W. Hall, age 71, passed away on September 27, 2022, at his home in Williams Bay, WI. He was born on July 4, 1951, in Janesville the son of Jarvis and Olga (Sletmart) Hall. Dennis will be remembered for his winning personality and devotion to his family and communities. He established his legacy early. While still in high school, he served in numerous student leadership roles, as well being a gifted athlete at Parker High School (class of 1970), excelling in football and swimming. He continued his education, graduating from University of Wisconsin - River Falls, where he was a member of both the football and swimming teams.
Dennis began his more than 45-year career in newspaper, media and printing at the Janesville Gazette, retiring as Vice President, Commercial Printing, at Forum Communications in Fargo, ND in 2020. He served in leadership positions at media companies, scanning six states, building a successful career as a revered leader, innovator and mentor.
He was an avid sports enthusiast, continuing to indulge himself in water and snow skiing, golf, tennis and racquet ball well into his 60's.
Dennis was a hopeless boat and car fanatic. At any given time, his fleet of boats and cars reached double digits. Most loved was his '39 Chris Craft Barrel Back boat. His garage wasn't complete without at least one Porsche 911 - he was thrilled to attended Porsche Fest in Stuttgart, Germany, touring the plant and running test drives on the track. He was most at peace when cruising on lakes or escaping for scenic drives on country roads.
His greatest joy, though, was his children. Some of his happiest moments were dancing with his daughter or cheering on his son on the football field. He was a devoted father, eager to follow their every adventure at Sterling High School, Sterling, IL and later at University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, where both children attended college. He reveled in being a grandfather and looked for every opportunity to share time with them.
Those left to honor his memory are his children, Lindsay (James) Griffiths, Olathe, KS and Graham (Sara) Hall, Prospect, KY; grandchildren: Henry and Eleanor Griffiths and Grayson and Olivia Hall; special family and friends: Cindy Hall, Sterling, IL; Richard and Karen Johnston and David Wirth - all of WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Janesville. Inurnment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to either the Sterling Schools Foundation, 2804 W. Lefevre Rd., Sterling, IL 61081 or Badger Hospice, 125 N. Executive Dr. Brookfield, WI 53005. Per his wishes, cremation rights were entrusted to Schneider Crematory, Janesville. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.