Dennis W. Hall

July 4, 1951 - September 27, 2022

Williams Bay, WI - Dennis W. Hall, age 71, passed away on September 27, 2022, at his home in Williams Bay, WI. He was born on July 4, 1951, in Janesville the son of Jarvis and Olga (Sletmart) Hall. Dennis will be remembered for his winning personality and devotion to his family and communities. He established his legacy early. While still in high school, he served in numerous student leadership roles, as well being a gifted athlete at Parker High School (class of 1970), excelling in football and swimming. He continued his education, graduating from University of Wisconsin - River Falls, where he was a member of both the football and swimming teams.