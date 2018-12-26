- December 21, 2018
Milton, WI -- Dennis Stanley (Maves) Hess of Milton, passed away after a brief illness Friday December 21, 2018, at home surrounded by his family. He was 74. Dennis was the only child of Stanley Maves and June (Maves) Hess (nee Lund). Dennis never got a chance to meet his father as he died during World War II shortly before his birth. Dennis' mother, June, later went on to marry Donald D. Hess in 1947, and Don adopted and raised Dennis as his own son. Dennis grew up in Edgerton WI where his love for the outdoors first started. The family's past time was spent camping and fishing on the local lakes and rivers in Southern Wisconsin. Dennis even built two hydroplane boats with the assistance of his dad in the basement of his childhood home running them on Lake Koshkonong. In school he was a part of the golf and tennis teams and graduated from Edgerton High in 1962. He would go onto to attend DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, IL. Missing the ease and nature of Wisconsin as well as his future wife, Sharon Terrill, he moved back to the area where he started at Fisher Body (which eventually became known as General Motors). Dennis and Sharon were married in Janesville August 10, 1963. Dennis learned the carpentry trade by working for his father-in-law Robert Terrill during the days while working on the line at General Motors at night. Once he had mastered the craft he moved into skilled trades as a carpenter eventually retiring from GM in 2001, just shy of 39 years of service. Dennis built two of his own homes. The last was on Bingham's Point on the shores of Lake Koshkonong where he would hunt and fish as a child and later as an adult. Dennis or Denny as his friends and co-workers knew him, volunteered his time with the local 4H club offering his help in woodworking as well as teaching his children the appreciation of the outdoors where he would boat and later learn to sail with his childhood and lifelong close friend Robert Wille. Later in his life when his children were mostly grown he developed an interest in horses which led to the acquisition of acreage outside Edgerton. He and the family would go onto to build a small stable and workshop. Dennis found great enjoyment and satisfaction in the day-to-day activities of maintaining the "farm" and accompanying land. He could always find something to do.
Dennis is survived by his mother, June Hess of Edgerton; his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon of Milton; his daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Gagnier of Cincinnati, OH; sons: John of Edgerton, Brian of Janesville, and Daniel (Alison) of Janesville; and his grand-daughter, Abigail, who warmed his heart every time he was with her; sister, Marianne (Hess) Baumann of Kiel, WI; a step-brother, Jon Niejalke of Flagstaff Hill, South Australia; and many other in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father's, Stanley Maves and Donald Hess.
Funeral services will be held at the Albrecht Funeral home in Milton WI on Friday, December 28th, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. until the time of service with burial at Milton Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary's Church in Milton. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would appreciate any sympathetic donations or gestures be directed to either the UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace Hospice Care in Dennis's memory. The UW Carbone Cancer Center: secure.supportuw.org/give/?custom=med04&group=carbone Agrace: www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. www.albredhtfuneralhomes.com
The Hess family would like to thank those family, friends and neighbors who helped us and Dennis during this last journey. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
