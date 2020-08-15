Dennis "Sonny" Pabst

October 1, 1944 - May 30, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Sonny passed away May 30, 2020. He was born October 1, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI to Alton Pabst and Evelyn (Rud) Pabst. He attended school in Beloit. Was employed at Beloit Corporation, Broasters, and Wicks Lumber. He spent many years at Chucks Auto Parts in Beloit. The last twenty five years he worked for Kutter Harley Davidson at the parts counter, he was loved and respected by co-workers and customers alike. As he retired he worked at Midwest Guns and Thorns Gulf Carts. He was active in Coachman's with his T-bucket hot rod, Isaac Walton's in Beloit, and Beloit Gun Club. He was recognized for 30 years of volunteer service with Ducks Unlimited, South Central Harley Group, MDA tub run and fund raising, a life member of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He was involved with horses and had a golden retriever invited to Westminster where it placed fifth in the United States in 1985. In 2002 he and Kathy McKnight were married at Triangle-X Ranch in Wyoming Tetons. He loved to hunt. His pride and joy was an elk he took in Coyote, NM and a 425 pound black bear in Norther, WI. Sonny loved to travel. He enjoyed cruises, PBR finals in Las Vegas, the annual buffalo round up in Custer State park. But, his passion was out west either driving through the mountains or on a motorcycle. He could always find a piece of pie and icecream in the middle of nowhere. Sonny felt he was a very wealthy man. Not monetary but in friends. He made friends everywhere he went and many from varies parts of the world. His advice, mentoring, friendship, sense of humor and companionship will be missed by us all.
Sonny is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; daughters: Sue (Ron whom he loved as a son) Priebe, Julie Kolden, Jesse McKnight, Lindsey McKnight; granddaughter Courtney Katlin. he is preceded in death by his parents; and beloved brother Duane.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at BOUNDARIES BAR & GRILL. 3807 S. Riverside Dr. Beloit, WI from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.