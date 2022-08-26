Dennis R. Langer

September 14, 1956 - August 19, 2022

Janesville, WI - Dennis Robert Langer 65, succumbed to his bout of cancer on August 19, 2022. He was born on September 14, 1956 to Harry and Betty Langer at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Growing up he was active in 4-H. He graduated from Edgerton Senior High School in 1974 and continued his education at UW-M Travers City, Michigan graduating in 1981 with a BA in sociology.

