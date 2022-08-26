Dennis R. Langer

Janesville, WI - Dennis Robert Langer 65, succumbed to his bout of cancer on August 19, 2022. He was born on September 14, 1956 to Harry and Betty Langer at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Growing up he was active in 4-H. He graduated from Edgerton Senior High School in 1974 and continued his education at UW-M Travers City, Michigan graduating in 1981 with a BA in sociology.
Dennis was employed by Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA until returning to the Midwest in 2000 to be closer to family. He had various jobs in Iowa and Janesville; the last being the Salvation Army. He had a heart of gold; remembering family and friends with cards on their birthdays and anniversaries as well as thank you cards and just thinking-of-you cards. He loved animals; especially his closest companions; his Siamese cats - Rex, Calvin and Casey.
Dennis is survived by 8 brothers and sisters, Carol (Gaylen) Reilly, David Langer, Teresa Langer, Mary (Mark) Houfe, Monica Clark, Delores Langer, Dorothy Langer, Francis (Sara) Langer and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by Harold Gable his life partner of 39 years, parents Harry and Betty Langer, brother Phillip Langer and nephew Adam Langer. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11AM on Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton with Fr. David Wanish presiding. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 10AM until the start of services. Albrecht Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Special thanks to the Salvation Army for their support of Dennis during his illness. Memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army 514 Sutherland, Box 898 of Janesville, Southwestern Indian Foundation, P.O. Box 86, Gallup, New Mexico 87305 or your favorite charity. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Langer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.