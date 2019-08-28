January 27, 1963 - August 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Dennis N. Ames, age 56, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Prairie Du Chien on January 27, 1963; the son of Clayton and Dolores (Nagel) Ames. Dennis married his loving wife, Anne (Gilbank) Ames on July 9, 1983. He retired from Ingersoll Cutting Tools after 20 years in October of 2017, working as a machinist and in Research and Development. Dennis was an avid fisherman and loved woodworking, and in his youth he enjoyed spending summers with his Grandparents. If you couldn't find him watching a football game, he was in the garage covered in wood chips.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Anne Ames; son, Joseph (Kimberly) Ames; beloved grandson, Derrick Ames; his loyal companion, Sunny; mother, Dolores Ames; siblings, Sandra (Troy) Ames, and Dick (Kathy) Ames; and many dear extended family members, and friends.

He is predeceased by his father, Clayton Ames; and brother, Dan Ames.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH with Pastor Felix Malpica officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019m at Schneider Funeral Home and will continue on Friday at Faith Lutheran Church from 12 p.m. until time of service. A private family committal will be held on a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com